GRE-L-FBvsHoustonBaptist-AM1503

Northern Colorado wide receiver Trevis Graham (13) reacts with quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (12) after Graham’s touchdown during UNC's game against Houston Baptist on Sept. 3. The Bears fell to the Huskies 46-34.

 Alex McIntyre/Greeley Tribune

Idaho State is back in action this weekend, traveling to Greeley for a road matchup with Northern Colorado. For the Bengals, it's a chance to enter the winning column for the first time this season, after losses to UNLV, San Diego State and Central Arkansas.

Can they do it? It might be their best opportunity. Northern Colorado was voted to finish next-to-last in the Big Sky media and coaches preseason polls, right next to ISU. The Bears have followed two losses with a win over Lamar, making them 1-2 on the season.

GRE-L-FBvsHoustonBaptist-AM2023

Northern Colorado tight end Alec Pell (21) makes a catch near the end zone under pressure from Houston Baptist safety Xavier Toliver (1) during the second UNC's game against Houston Baptist on Sept. 3. The Bears fell to the Huskies 46-34.
Benji Omayebu ISU

Idaho State receiver Benji Omayebu gets free in space during last week's game against Central Arkansas at Holt Arena.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you