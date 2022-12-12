Hawkins and daughter

New ISU coach Cody Hawkins holds his daughter, Finley, at his introductory press conference Sunday afternoon.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

When Cody Hawkins was introduced as Idaho State’s head football coach Sunday, he talked about a lot of his mentors: Bob Johnson, a high school coach in southern California who first convinced him he could play quarterback at a high level; the late major league baseball star Bill Buckner, who coached his little league baseball team and showed him that athletics could be a “force multiplier in his life”; Tim Brennan, who led his Bishop Kelly football team to back-to-back state championships. And of course, there was his dad, Dan.

“I wouldn’t be here without him,” Cody said. “He’s been a mentor, a leader, an inspiration for me and my family. I think he taught us that football can be great and powerful when done right.”

HawkinsUCD.jpeg

UC Davis head coach Dan Hawkins
283_Cody_Hawkins.jpeg

New ISU football head coach Cody Hawkins.
 

