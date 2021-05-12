SOFTBALL
MALAD 9, BEAR LAKE 6
At Malad, the Dragons earned a spot in the state tournament with a 9-6 win over Bear Lake. Malad will head to Nampa with an undefeated 21-0 record.
Though the Bears fell on Wednesday, they will play in a state play-in game on Saturday for the chance to join Malad in the state tournament.
Unsurprisingly, Malad’s biggest win of the year came behind another great performance from senior Riley Dorius, who is 21-0 with a 0.84 record and is hitting .636 average with 34 RBIs and seven home runs.
The Dragons’ ace pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run while she fanned seven. At the plate, Dorius had a double and Kodi Phillips smacked a solo home run.
Malad (21-0) will play in the state tournament against St. Maries on Friday, May 21 on 9 a.m. at West Park in Nampa.
Bear Lake (20-6-1) will face off against Orofino in the state play-in game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Timberline HS in Boise.
Bear Lake 010 014 0 — 6 7 7
Malad 101 151 x — 9 5 5
Bear Lake — LP: Hailey Humpherys. 2B: Hailey Humpherys.
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. HR: Kodi Phillips. 3B: Riley Dorius.
BLACKFOOT 6, BONNEVILLE 5
At Blackfoot, the Broncos moved within a win of the state tournament with a 6-5 win over Bonneville.
Blackfoot ace Kymber Wieland was fantastic in her complete-game win. She struck out 11 Bees while surrendering. Half-Dozen hits and just one earned run.
The Broncos needed Wieland’s performance after an ice-cold night at the plate. Blackfoot collected just three hits, but two of which were courtesy of Demry Wixom. The senior went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and a pair of RBIs.
Blackfoot (19-6) hosts the winner of Skyline/Bonneville Thursday at 4 p.m.
Bonneville 100 010 3 — 5 6 4
Blackfoot 000 150 x — 6 3 5
Bonneville — LP: Hailey Wiest.
Blackfoot — WP: Kymber Wieland. HR: Derry Wixom 2B: Derry Wixom.