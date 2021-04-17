SOFTBALL
HIGHLAND 9, THUNDER RIDGE 8
THUNDER RIDGE 4, HIGHLAND 2
At Highland, the Rams split their doubleheader against district foe Thunder Ridge.
Highland edged out T.R. in the opener, scoring in the fifth inning to break a tie. Pacia Burrup recorded three hits and Madi Vansickle gave up one hit in relief.
In the finale, Vansickle struck out eight and gave up just one earned run in her complete game, but the Rams’ only notched four hits and had a quartet of errors.
Highland (9-4, 4-2 5A District 5-6) plays a doubleheader at Idaho Falls on Friday.
HIGHLAND 9, THUNDER RIDGE 8
Thunder Ridge 104 012 0 — 8 9 1
Highland 313 110 x —9 9 7
Thunder Ridge — LP: Hoffman.
Highland — WP: Madi Vansickle. HR: Marissa Mauger. 2B: Taelor Boyer, Madi Vansickle.
HIGHLAND 4, THUNDER RIDGE 2
Thunder Ridge 200 020 0 — 4 4 3
Highland 001 010 0 — 2 4 4
Thunder Ridge — WP: Scoresby.
Highland — LP: Madi Vansickle. 2B: Jenna Kearns, Madi Vansickle, Carlise Walker.
MALAD 18, MACKAY 0 (4)
MALAD 10, NORTH FREMONT 0 (5)
At Malad, the Dragons hardly hit a bump during their 18-0 win over Mackay and their 10-0 victory against North Fremont.
Once again, senior Riley Dorius was the star. The right-hander threw a pair of complete games, surrendering just three hits all day while punching out 15.
At the plate, too, Dorius went 5 for 7 with a home run and four RBIs. Her teammate Shaelie Ketchell was stellar, too, notching six hits and seven RBIs over nine innings.
Malad (13-0, 1-0 2A District 5) hosts Snake River on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
MALAD 18, MACKAY 0 (4)
Malad 554 4 — 18 19 0
Mackay 000 0 — 0 1 7
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. HR: Riley Dorius, Shaelie Ketchell. 2B: Riley Dorius, Adley Kimberling, Kodi Phillips, Kaitlyn Pickett.
Mackay — LP: Drussel. 2B: Molynack.
MALAD 18, NORTH FREMONT 0 (5)
North Fremont 000 00 — 0 2 10
Malad 404 11 — 10 9 2
North Fremont — LP: Bohn.
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. 3B: Riley Dorius, Shaelie Ketchel. 2B: Riley Dorius, Hallie Horsley.
AMERICAN FALLS 7, MACKAY 3 (5)
AMERICAN FALLS 12, SODA SPRINGS 7 (5)
At Malad, American Falls swept its Saturday doubleheader, knocking off Mackay then American Falls.
Vivica Nappo struck out seven while giving up just two earned runs in the first game. Then in game two, Lola Leslie tossed five innings and surrendered three earned runs while fanning five.
Leslie, Halli Lott and Regan Rose all had two hits in the second game, a better offensive outing after the Beavers recorded just five total hits in the opener.
American Falls (7-6) hosts Marsh Valley on Wednesday.
AMERICAN FALLS 7, MACKAY 3 (5)
American Falls 520 00 — 7 6 3
Mackay 000 3x — 3
American Falls — WP: Vivica Nappo. 2B: Alyssa Hensley.
AMERICAN FALLS 12, SODA SPRINGS 7 (5)
American Falls 520 50 — 12 10 5
Soda Springs 013 21 — 7 7 3
American Falls — WP: Lola Leslie. 2B: Halli Lott, Katie Lott.
Soda Springs — LP: Morgan Hill. 2B: Morgan Hill.
WENDELL 14, SODA SPRINGS 11 (5)
At Malad, Soda Springs fell in both its games on Saturday, including a 14-11 defeat to Wendell in the finale.
Morgan Hill threw 6.1 innings on the day, allowing 10 hits and six earned runs while striking out eight. Ysela Pelayo notched a combined four hits and three RBIs.
Soda Springs (3-8) plats at malady on Thurs., April 29.
WENDELL 14, SODA SPRINGS 11 (5)
Soda Springs 601 13 — 11 9 6
Wendell 355 1x — 14 8 6
Soda Springs — LP: Kinley Ozburn. 2B: Jaycey Lieserring.
Wendell — WP: Tipton. 2B: Young.
BEAR LAKE 16, WENDELL 3 (4)
BEAR LAKE 17, RIRIE 1 (4)
At Malad, Bear Lake rolled to a Saturday sweep with a 16-3 win over Wendell and a 17-1 victory over Ririe.
Hailey Humphreys and Brooklynne Clausing pitched gems for the Bears in the first and second games, respectively.
At the plate, Bear Lake combined for 25 hits on the day including a home run from Hannah DeClark, a 4-4 opener from Kiwi Nelson and a pair of doubles from Humpherys.
Bear Lake (11-2-1, 1-1 2A District 5) hosts Preston on Wednesday.
BEAR LAKE 16, WENDELL 3 (4)
Bear Lake 583 0 — 16 18 1
Wendell 003 0 — 3 6 2
Bear Lake — WP: Hailey Humpherys. 3B: Hannah DeClark. 2B: Alexis Coombs, Hailey Humpherys (2), Shailey Preece, Gracey Rigby, Kelsea Skinner, Hayley Wells.
Wendell — LP: A. Scott. 2B; A. Scott.
BEAR LAKE 17, RIRIE 1 (4)
Bear Lake 3(14)0 0 — 17 7 0
Ririe 100 x — 1 X 0
Bear Lake — WP: Brooklynne Clausing. HR: Hannah DeClark. 3B: Shylee Woolstenhulme. 2B: Alexis Coombs.
BASEBALL
BEAR LAKE 14, AMERICAN FALLS 0 (5)
At American Falls, Bear Lake recorded its first win of the season with a resounding 14-0 road victory.
“It’s nice to get a win,” Bear Lake coach Craig Culver said. “We’ve had three one-run losses and two ties. I start six sophomores and two freshman — so we’re really young this year.”
On the mound, senior Owen Teuscher tossed a five-inning shutout, giving up only two hits while striking out a dozen.
“Owen threw really well today,” Culver said. “His velocity is pretty good, but he’s developing his off-speed stuff. He kept them guessing today.”
Bear Lake (1-6-1) hosts Malad on Friday.
American Falls (5-5-1) hosts Rockland on Monday.
BEAR LAKE 14, AMERICAN FALLS 0 (5)
Bear Lake 409 10 — 14 13 0
American Falls 000 00 — 0 2 7
Bear Lake — WP: Owen Teuscher. 2B: Brenden Burbank, Taysom Neal.
American Falls — Angel Lujano.
SODA SPRINGS 5, NORTH FREMONT 3
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals scored early and edged out a 3-5 win over North Fremont.
Jon Kator threw a complete game for Soda Springs, allowing a half-dozen hits and two earned runs while fannin seven.
“He battled throughout the game,” Soda Springs coach Joe Via said. “He had control of his fastball, but didn’t have control of his off-speed stuff. To see not have all his control and still power through was really good.”
At the plate, Camden Bowan led the way with two doubles. But while the Cardinals recorded 10 hits and four walks, they left eight men on base.
“We had a lot of guys left on base,” Via said. “We couldn’t capitalize with two outs. Though we had 10 hits, we didn’t make all of them count
Soda Springs (4-9) hosts Firth on Wednesday.
SODA SPRINGS 5, NORTH FREMONT 3
North Fremont 001 010 1 — 3 6 1
Soda Springs 210 020 x — 5 10 2
Soda Springs — WP: Jon Kator. 2B: Camden Bowan (2), Carson Hobbs, Brodie Lewis