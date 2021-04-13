SOFTBALL
HIGHLAND 11, IDAHO FALLS 1 (5)
At Highland, the Rams had no trouble in their second conference game and beat Idaho Falls 11-1.
Throwing more than 75% strikes, pitcher Madi Vansickle struck out 10 and allowed just one run in her complete-game start.
“She pitched great today,. She came out with confidence,” Highland coach Tisha Coverdell said of Vansickle. “She just seemed like she was really in the zone.”
At the dish, sophomore Marissa Mauger and Taelor Boyer were the only Rams to record at least two hits.
“It was very consistent. We were finally able to execute some of or short game,” Coverdell said. “We were able to lay down some sac bunts, squeeze bunts and runs the bases well.”
Highland (7-2, 2-0 5A District 5-6) plays a doubleheader at Rigby on Thursday.
HIGHLAND 11, IDAHO FALLS 1 (5)
Idaho Falls 000 10X X — 1 4 8
Highland 160 4XX X — 11 8 0
Idaho Falls — LP: Carr. 3B: Rodel. 2B: Cordon.
Highland — WP: Madi Vansickle. 2B: Taelor Boyer
POCATELLO 8, PRESTON 0
POCATELLO 3, PRESTON 2
At Preston, behind two great outings from Miah Lusk, Pocatello got the sweep with an 8-0 and 3-2 victory.
Lusk threw three-hit shutouts in both games (the two runs in the finale were unearned) and combined for 21 strikeouts.
“Everything was working. It was an amazing performance — one of the most incredible performances I’ve seen in a while,” Pocatello coach Josh Naylor said. “As a freshman, to pitch 14 innings and give up only two runs is remarkable.”
Charly Pair and Kendall Kellar pitched in the first and second games, respectively, and pitched well but didn’t have much run support.
At the plate, Pocatello’s Anna Campbell combined to go 7-9 with three RBI. Jadyn Burt had four hits and a trio of RBI on the day. And McKinly Hill tallied a quartet of hits.
“Jadyn is the leadoff and Anna is in the two-hole for a reason. They both set the tone for our lineup,” Naylor said.
Pocatello (3-6, 2-0 4A District 5) play at Hillcrest on Friday.
Preston (5-3, 0-2 4A District 5) plays at Bear Lake on Wed., Apr. 21.
POCATELLO 8, PRESTON 0
Pocatello 100 510 1 — 8 14 0
Preston 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Pocatello — WP: Miah Lusk. 2B: Jaydyn Burt.
Preston — LP: Charly Bair.
POCATELLO 3, PRESTON 2
Pocatello 000 120 0 — 3 8 2
Preston 200 000 0 — 2 3 0
Pocatello — WP: Miah Lusk. 2B: Anna Campbell (2), Brooke Rushton.
Preston — LP: Kendall Keller. 2B: Rorie Hansen.
MARSH VALLEY 12, TETON 2 (6)
At Marsh Valley, a five-RBI day from Camri Campbell propelled the Eagles to a 12-2 win over Teton.
Campbell went 3-4 on the day, smacking a two-run dinger in the fifth and layering a two-RBI double in the sixth.
“She’s a very disciplined batter,” Marsh Valley coach Kenzie Van Sickle said of Campbell. “She does a really good job for us and in any situation, I know I can count on her.”
On the mound, Shelby Scharfen pitched all six innings and struck out 11 while only giving up one run.
“Once she started spinning the ball and going back to her mechanics, she was on fire,” Van Sickle said.
Marsh Valley (5-4) plays at Kimberly on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 15, SOUTH FREMONT 4 (5)
At South Fremont, Snake River had no trouble hitting the ball and cruised to a 15-4 road win.
The Panthers combined for 10 hits, including a pair from Caselle Howell, Jordynne Austin and Ashlynn Wright.
“Their pitchers struggled to keep the ball in check and we got a lot of hits,” Snake River coach Kay Martin said. “It was good to have a five-inning game, it was our first one this year.”
Pitcher Lyndsie Larsen struck out 11 while only giving up three earned runs in her complete-game outing.
Snake River (5-3) plays at American Falls on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 15, SOUTH FREMONT 4 (5)
Snake River 333 33X X — 15 10 1
South Fremont 000 31X X — 4 4 4
Snake River — WP: Lyndsie Larsen. 2B: Halle Leavitt, Caselle Howell, Jordynne Austin.
South Fremont — LP: Haylie Angel.
MARSH VALLEY 12, TETON 2 (6)
Teton 001 100 X — 2 4 4
Marsh Valley 131 124 X — 12 13 1
Teton — LP: Dpuglass.
Marsh Valley — WP: Shelby Scharfen. HR: Camri Campbell. 2B: Camri Campbell, Brooklyn Smith.
SODA SPRINGS 14, DECLO 4 (5)
At Soda Springs, Nelly Pelayo’s big day helped the Cardinals to a 14-4 victory over Declo.
Without recording an extra-base hit or scoring a run, Pelayo went 3-4 while tallying a half-dozen RBI.
Morgan Hill helped Soda’s cause, too, with a great performance on the mound. She tossed all five innings, allowing a trio of earned runs and six hits while fanning seven.
Soda Springs (2-5) plays at Malad on Thurs., Apr. 29.
SODA SPRINGS 14, DECLO 4 (5)
Declo 011 02X X — 4 6 3
Soda Springs 700 43X X — 14 12 2
Declo — LP: Kayle. 2B: Larsen.
Soda Springs — WP: Morgan Hill. 2B: Morgan Hill.
BASEBALL
MINICO 5, POCATELLO 1
POCATELLO 9, MINICO 5
At Minico, Pocatello rebounded from an opening 5-1 to win the finale, 9-5.
Landon Sullivan pitched well for the Indians in game one, allowing just four hits and three earned runs, but errors and bad luck all but kept Pocatello off the board.
“First game, we didn’t get any breaks. We hit the ball hard a lot and it was right at people,” Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez said. “Landon struggled early but he found it. He did a good job pitching with not his best stuff.”
In the second contest, pitcher Brody Burch allowed just one earned run in six innings of work. The Indians got a pair of hits from Kaden Knowles, Martin Serrano and Atticus Clark.
“Brody did a good job pitching to contact,” Benavidez said. “We got a big spark at the bottom of our lineup from Atticus Clark. We DH’s him today and he got a couple big hits.”
Pocatello (5-9-2) plays at Hillcrest on Friday at 4 p.m.
MINICO 5, POCATELLO 1
Pocatello 000 100 0 —1 3 1
Minico 221 000 X — 5 4 4
Pocatello — LP: Landon Sullivan. 2B: Kaden Knowles.
Minico — WP: Fletcher. 3B: Osterholt.
POCATELLO 9, MINICO 5
Pocatello 340 200 0 — 9 9 3
Minico 001 301 0 — 5 10 0
Pocatello — WP: Brody Burch. 3B: McCadden Evans. 2B: Kaden Knowles.
Minico — LP: Schow. 2B: Sage.
BLACKFOOT 13, SKYLINE 0 (5)
At Skyline, Blackfoot opened its second conference series with a resounding 13-0 road win.
Candon Dahle was marvelous on the mound, surrendering just one hit and striking out 7 in 4.1 innings.
“He just gets better and better with every start,” Blackfoot coach Zach Reay said of Dahle. “He’s doing really well maintaining his pitch count, keeping his pitches around the zone and pitching to contact.”
The Broncos recorded 11 hits, highlighted by two-hit days from Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood and Kyler Mills.
“Our kids had great approach. We were really disciplined and patient. We got in good hitters counts and capitalized in those counts.”
Blackfoot (11-3, 4-0 4A District 6) hosts a doubleheader against Skyline on Wednesday.
BLACKFOOT 13, SKYLINE 0 (5)
Blackfoot 221 80X X — 13 11 2
Skyline 000 00X X — 0 1 3
Blackfoot — WP: Candon Dahle. 3B: Stryker Wood. 2B: Jace Grimmett, Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood.
Skyline — LP: Landon Merzlock.
SOUTH FREMONT 4, SNAKE RIVER 3
At South Fremont, Snake River nearly made a comeback in the seventh but fell a run runs and suffered a 4-3 road loss.
Pitcher Payton Brooks was phenomenal in his six innings for the Panthers. He allowed just four hits, one earned run and fanned 14 batters.
Snake River (3-6) plays at American Falls on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
SOUTH FREMONT 4, SNAKE RIVER 3
Snake River 000 010 2 — 3 5 3
South Fremont 103 000 X — 4 4 5
Snake River — LP: Payton Brooks. 2B: Nate Goodwin.
South Fremont — WP: Yancey. 2B: Peebles.
SODA SPRINGS 5, DECLO 4
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals needed a sixth-inning rally to knock off Declo, 5-4.
Down 4-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Tryston Crosby singles. Brodie Lewis was hit by a pitch and Carson Hobbs scored them both with a single into center.
“We had a 3-0 lead going into the fifth. Declo came back and scored four in the sixth,” Soda Springs coach Joe Via said. “We had guys on second and third with two outs and Carson came through.”
Crosby and Tugg Kapp both recorded two hits. Jon Kator stared on the mound for the Cardinals and Dominic Gentry came out of the bullpen to pitch the final two frames.
Soda Springs (3-6) hosts Challis for a doubleheader on Friday.
SODA SPRINGS 5, DECLO 4
Declo 000 004 0 — 4 8 0
Soda Springs 100 202 X — 5 6 0
Declo — LP: Tyler Palmer. 3B: Brogan Matthews. 2B: Koby Zaharias, Tregan Zollinger, Derek Mathhews.
Soda Springs — WP: Dominic Gentry. 2B: Tugg Kapp (2), Brodie Lewis.