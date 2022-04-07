HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS Scores 4/7: Century girls golf takes second, Highland softball sweeps Madison JOURNAL STAFF Apr 7, 2022 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Century's girls golfers after Thursday's Gate City Tournament in Pocatello. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIRLS GOLFCentury's girls golf took second at the Gate City Tournament at the Highland Golf Course. Lauren Aasand took first individually, carding a 79.SOFTBALL Highland 4, Madison 0Highland 14, Madison 9Jenna Kearns and Pacia Burrup combined for nine hits over the Rams' two wins. Up next, Highland visits Idaho Falls for one game on Tuesday.BASEBALLPreston 9, Marsh Valley 0Chayse Oxborrow tossed seven shutout innings for the Indians, fanning a dozen and scattering five hits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Softball Madison Highland Golf Sport Golf Course Shutout Chayse Oxborrow Second Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now One dead, one injured in wrong-way crash on I-15 near Downey Former Bear Lake County prosecutor's law license revoked New Arctic Circle to be built on former Pocatello restaurant site Original Holt Arena seats up for sale as renovation commences New database shows LDS Church is nation's fifth largest private landowner McNabb, John Burl Chubbuck Olive Garden will open in September Wind storm takes down East Idaho drive-in movie screen 'Sunday Bandit' sentenced to prison for exposing himself to young children Pocatello girl has been missing for nearly four months Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters