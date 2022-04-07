IMG_8910.jpg

Century's girls golfers after Thursday's Gate City Tournament in Pocatello.

 Courtesy photo

GIRLS GOLF

Century's girls golf took second at the Gate City Tournament at the Highland Golf Course. Lauren Aasand took first individually, carding a 79.

SOFTBALL

Highland 4, Madison 0

Highland 14, Madison 9

Jenna Kearns and Pacia Burrup combined for nine hits over the Rams' two wins. Up next, Highland visits Idaho Falls for one game on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Preston 9, Marsh Valley 0

Chayse Oxborrow tossed seven shutout innings for the Indians, fanning a dozen and scattering five hits.