Brody Burch knows what it’s like to win but he’s not done setting the bar and overachieving to get there. Success is no stranger to the Pocatello native.
When he’s not clinching district titles as a starting pitcher on the Thunder’s baseball team, Burch is legging it at track meets and breaking records. He placed second at state the past two years. He broke the 400 school record only a few weeks ago, and is hungry for the 800 school record.
“So, immediate future trying to get the state record for the 800 — and the school record at state,” Burch said. “For the future I plan on running at ISU, I just haven’t verbally committed to that.”
This past weekend, at the 4A/3A District 5 meet, he won the 800 and placed first in both 4x400 and medley relay races. That helped the Thunder boys capture the team title, with a total score of 81.5.
Sprinting through school records and achieving gold is no small feat, but it seems like the focus of this young star is set on the finish line, ready and rearing for the next jump at the collegiate level. Burch is aware of the mental and physical challenges that wait in the higher echelons of competition.
“I think mentally is a big one because I’m going to college and its going to be a lot more competitive,” Burch said. “I’m not going to be leading races and stuff… just mentally preparing for that and being a lot tougher, harder workouts.”
A consistent trend of those that know Burch best seemed to be his humble nature and passionate work ethic. Competing with track, baseball, workouts and academics, all while performing at a high level and showing up for himself and those around him.
Poky coach Rick Call said this about what he thought of the budding star: “He is a silent giant. He doesn’t require all the attention. He has great work ethic. And highest honors student athlete. My pleasure to have him on the team.”
4A/3A District 5 meet team results
4A boys
1. Pocatello (81.5), 2. Preston (57), 3. Century (47.5)
4A girls
1. Preston (71), 2. Pocatello (60), 3. Century (52)
3A boys
1. Marsh Valley (80), 2. Snake River (78), 3. American Falls (25)
3A girls
1. Snake River (91), 2. Marsh Valley (60), 3. American Falls (34)
