Brody Burch knows what it’s like to win but he’s not done setting the bar and overachieving to get there. Success is no stranger to the Pocatello native.

When he’s not clinching district titles as a starting pitcher on the Thunder’s baseball team, Burch is legging it at track meets and breaking records. He placed second at state the past two years. He broke the 400 school record only a few weeks ago, and is hungry for the 800 school record.

 

