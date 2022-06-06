FD6A1571.jpg

Highland pitcher Colton Sneddon unloads a pitch last season against Madison.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

All-conference teams are selected by coaches.

Player of the year: Eliot Jones, Idaho Falls

Pitcher of the year: Merit Jones, Idaho Falls

Coach of the year: Trent Johnson, Idaho Falls

First team pitchers: Colton Sneddon, Highland; Merit Jones, Idaho Falls

First team infielders: Luke Davis, Highland; Gunner Wilhelm, Highland; Trayson Kostial, Madison; Riley Sutton, Madison

First team outfielders: Drew Hymas, Highland; Logan Crane, Madison; Ethan Garner, Madison

First team catcher: Aaron Kearns, Highland

First team two-way/utility: Merit Jones, Idaho Falls; Eliot Jones, Idaho Falls

Second team pitchers: T.J. Edginton, Highland; Trem Tolman, Highland; Landen Drake, Madison

Second team infielders: Coltin Lyda, Idaho Falls; Conner Hall, Thunder Ridge; Jack Boudrero, Rigby; Cody Rydalch, Madison

Second team outfielders: Max Groberg, Idaho Falls; Hunter Miller, Idaho Falls; Aaron Archibald, Rigby; Grant Blanchard, Thunder Ridge

Second team catcher: Hayden Carlson, Idaho Falls; Landen Drake, Madison

Second team 2-way/utility: T.J. Edginton, Highland; Jeffrey Williams, Madison

Honorable mention: Jeffrey Williams (C, Madison), Payton Klingler (OF, Rigby), Beau Anderson (OF, Idaho Falls), Alex Romriell (INF, Highland), Dillon Ball (INF, Idaho Falls), Cyrus Johns (INF, Thunder Ridge), Paxton Sheppard (INF, Rigby); Mike Christensen (UT, Idaho Falls), Hudson Harker (UT, Thunder Ridge), Gage Wise (UT, Rigby), Max Groberg (P, Idaho Falls), Porter Tuttle (P, Idaho Falls), Eliot Jones (P, Idaho Falls), Kolby Landon (P, Thunder Ridge)