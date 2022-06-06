HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL 5A all-conference baseball teams released By JOURNAL STAFF Jun 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland pitcher Colton Sneddon unloads a pitch last season against Madison. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All-conference teams are selected by coaches.Player of the year: Eliot Jones, Idaho FallsPitcher of the year: Merit Jones, Idaho Falls Coach of the year: Trent Johnson, Idaho FallsFirst team pitchers: Colton Sneddon, Highland; Merit Jones, Idaho FallsFirst team infielders: Luke Davis, Highland; Gunner Wilhelm, Highland; Trayson Kostial, Madison; Riley Sutton, MadisonFirst team outfielders: Drew Hymas, Highland; Logan Crane, Madison; Ethan Garner, MadisonFirst team catcher: Aaron Kearns, HighlandFirst team two-way/utility: Merit Jones, Idaho Falls; Eliot Jones, Idaho FallsSecond team pitchers: T.J. Edginton, Highland; Trem Tolman, Highland; Landen Drake, MadisonSecond team infielders: Coltin Lyda, Idaho Falls; Conner Hall, Thunder Ridge; Jack Boudrero, Rigby; Cody Rydalch, MadisonSecond team outfielders: Max Groberg, Idaho Falls; Hunter Miller, Idaho Falls; Aaron Archibald, Rigby; Grant Blanchard, Thunder RidgeSecond team catcher: Hayden Carlson, Idaho Falls; Landen Drake, MadisonSecond team 2-way/utility: T.J. Edginton, Highland; Jeffrey Williams, MadisonHonorable mention: Jeffrey Williams (C, Madison), Payton Klingler (OF, Rigby), Beau Anderson (OF, Idaho Falls), Alex Romriell (INF, Highland), Dillon Ball (INF, Idaho Falls), Cyrus Johns (INF, Thunder Ridge), Paxton Sheppard (INF, Rigby); Mike Christensen (UT, Idaho Falls), Hudson Harker (UT, Thunder Ridge), Gage Wise (UT, Rigby), Max Groberg (P, Idaho Falls), Porter Tuttle (P, Idaho Falls), Eliot Jones (P, Idaho Falls), Kolby Landon (P, Thunder Ridge) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Eliot Jones Idaho Falls Sport Baseball Softball Coach Thunder Ridge Inf Baseball Team Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Missing 4-year-old boy survives two nights in Montana backcountry before being found Meet Highland's new coaches: Matt Stucki for boys hoops, Savannah Rose for girls soccer Idaho students speak out after wolf pups named for their school are killed Body of 21-year-old man recovered at Franklin County reservoir Police: Fugitive headbutted, spit on officers after lengthy high-speed chase Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities Idaho Falls student signs up for new apprenticeship program offering new career paths Powell, Barbara Jean Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters