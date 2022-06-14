IDAHO FALLS — Reed’s Dairy offers a variety of farm fresh dairy products, and they have now expanded their product portfolio with shredded cheddar cheese with no added cellulose. The Reed’s Dairy shredded cheese is available at the Idaho Falls and Ammon store locations or through Eastern Idaho home delivery and is sold in 12-ounce bags for $7 each.
Most store-bought shredded cheese includes cellulose, an anti-caking additive. While cellulose is safe to eat, many consumers prefer cleaner labels with few ingredients, and Reed’s Dairy has a rich history of using simple ingredients in their ice cream and cheese.
“We have been making cheddar cheese for years, and we realized we could shred and package it so our customers can enjoy it in a variety of recipes without having to shred it themselves,” said Reed’s Dairy President, Alan Reed.
The shredded cheese increases the list of dairy products Reed’s Dairy is known for, including ice cream, bottled milk, heavy cream as well as cheddar cheese, cheese curds, pepper cheese and chocolate milk. All of the dairy items are made at their Idaho Falls family-owned facility using milk from their herd of cows milked at a local farm.
Reed’s Dairy was founded in Idaho Falls in 1955 and has been selling milk to the public since 1962. It operates a home-delivery service in Idaho Falls and the Treasure Valley and has six retail ice cream shop locations (Idaho Falls, Ammon, Boise, Meridian, Kuna and Twin Falls). The Reed family owns a growing herd of approximately 185 Holsteins. For more information, visit www.reedsdairy.com.