I realized last summer just how spoiled I am to have the South Fork of the Snake River in my backyard. It’s a painfully predictable river that sports typical western river features, like tailouts, wood close to the banks, undercut banks and braided channels that offer some of the best dry-fly and soft-hackle fishing anywhere.

And each of the features is easy to identify — they are obvious fish holders for the South Fork’s big cutthroats and rainbows and for its surly browns. Dare I say, it’s an easy river to read … and, often, an easy river to fish (but like any western river, it has its days).

Chris Hunt is the co-author of, The Little Black Book of Fly Fishing and the author of Catching Yellowstone’s Wild Trout. He lives and works in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

