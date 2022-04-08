In the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, we read, “I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.” It was July 15, 1944, when Anne Frank wrote that passage in her now-famous diary.
Less than three weeks later, the inhabitants of the secret annex were arrested and transported to Nazi concentration camps. Anne died seven months later.
Surrounded by inconceivable cruelty, death and disease, I wonder if she ever questioned her own hope for humanity.
I do.
When elected politicians court favor with avowed white nationalists and antisemites, when private homes and public hospitals are scenes of mob protest, when the target of wrath and distrust is the school librarian, and when a local television anchor is subjected to a barrage of expletives and condemnation from self-identified “good folks” because the news broadcast offends them, I do question if people are truly good.
I have questioned if the loud voices of hate and anger are becoming the Idaho way.
I did question — until I attended Treefort and volunteered at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights’ booth. With my wife and another couple, I greeted passersby and invited them to sign the pledge.
And they did. Attendees ranging in ages 3 to 83 stepped up to the booth to “Say Yes to Human Rights.” In spite of everything, they said “yes” to the most basic rights and freedoms that belong to every human being from birth to death, regardless of race, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, ability, ethnicity or nationality.
Each pledged that his, her, their words and actions will include:
Equality: YES, I will treat others as equals. All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.
Respect: YES, I will care enough to consider how my words and actions impact others. Whatever our differences, human rights belong to everyone.
Compassion: YES, I will behave toward others with care and generosity. When anyone’s human rights are denied, everyone’s rights are diminished.
Justice: YES, I will speak up for the fair treatment of all human beings and empower others to do the same. I will use my rights to stand up for your rights.
Yes, they signed the pledge and shared their stories. One, a grandson whose “nana” had lived in Coeur d’Alene and attended the local Catholic church when the home of her priest Bill Wassmuth was bombed by members of the Aryan Compound; another whose Jewish grandparents had fled the advance of the Nazis when they invaded what is now Ukraine; and another who had challenged his own beliefs when his daughter announced she was gay.
Yes, they signed the pledge — and thanked us. These were the “good folks.”
And when a family stepped up to the booth, the youngest among them also wanted to sign the pledge. No taller than the height of the table, he reached up on tiptoes and carefully wrote each letter of his name. He, our future, carefully and deliberately signed the pledge. And when his mother said he did not need to write his last name, he informed her “I’m not done” and drew a heart at the end of his name.
Layton was right, we’re not done.
On a sunny afternoon, surrounded by a community enjoying the sights and sounds of Treefort, in spite of everything, Layton and countless other signatures inspired me to still believe — to still believe that the place I’ve called home for over 50 years has a lot of people who are truly good at heart.
Sign the pledge — and add a heart. (www.wassmuthcenter.org)
Dan Prinzing is the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, builder and home of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.