“I will not speak with disrespect of the Republican Party. I always speak with respect of the past.” — Woodrow Wilson

The Republican Party evolved from the Whig Party, whose last president was Millard Fillmore, infamous for signing the Fugitive Slave Act that created more dangers for Harriet Tubman. When the 1854 Kansas-Nebraska Act repealed the Missouri Compromise allowing residents to vote on slavery in the northern territories, it marked the start of bloody fighting in Kansas between pro-slavery advocates and abolitionists. The 1857 Dred Scott decision in Justice Taney’s Supreme Court allowed slavery in the territories and declared slaves as non-citizens. This issue divided the Whigs. One group, including Abraham Lincoln, created the new Republican Party. The Whigs vanished and the Civil War began.

Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”

