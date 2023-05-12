We can start with the old cliché: The way to hell is paved with good intentions. I know there are many well-meaning citizens who think abortion is murder and all fetuses must be born regardless of any mitigating reason to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. Sometimes I would argue that pro-life people love fetuses until they are born. What happens, then? Who will feed, clothe and educate those unwanted children who one day may run with a street gang out for revenge? I wish that more family planning and birth control would solve this issue.
There are many reasons for abortion, and often there is immediate need for treatment with a failed pregnancy or miscarriage. The recent anti-abortion laws in Idaho are draconian, and by criminalizing abortion, make even the attempt to save the mother a possible felony. There is more.
Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador after his legal opinion that said state law prohibits medical practitioners from referring a patient across state lines to obtain abortion services. This means that even doctors who offer information about abortion providers and funds in other states would violate Idaho’s existing abortion ban.
“This is a five-alarm fire. Banning abortion wasn’t enough for anti-abortion extremists in Idaho; they now want to ban where you go, what information you’re legally allowed to obtain, and even what health care providers can say,” Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky.
Here is a blunt fact reported by PBS. Maternity wards in Idaho are shutting down. Pediatricians are leaving the state. This reflects what is happening across the country. How is this good for a family who is pro-life when they see any expansion of that family threatened by the lack of facilities for maternal care?
Recently, Idaho made national news on PBS for the wrong reason due to these strict anti-abortion laws. Dr. Amelia Huntsberger explained why she had made the difficult decision to abandon her job serving pregnant women in Idaho because the new laws could make her a felon, even for saving the mother’s life:
“When I got to the operating room and I removed the ectopic pregnancy, which at that point was problematic legally, I knew that I needed to do what my oath requires me to do, to prioritize the safety of my patient. And I also knew that I was putting myself, theoretically, potentially, at risk of felony charges, which would have a minimum of two years in jail, loss of my medical license for six months.”
Dr. Huntsberger and her family have decided to leave Idaho. How can this serve anyone?
It is the Republican party driving these laws since the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade. This crusade to take away basic health care and personal decisions from women regarding abortion may serve righteous Republicans, but according to the Pew Research Center, 62 percent of U.S. adults said the practice should be legal in all or most cases, while 36 percent said it should be illegal in all or most cases. There may be another setback for the Republican Party in 2024, as there was at the recent midterm when the Democrats should have sustained serious losses but didn’t. Perhaps the Republican Party needs to get “woke.”
Abortion rights is only one of several issues (LGBTQ rights, the Debt Ceiling) that make me wonder if the Republican Party is threatening our very American democracy.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
