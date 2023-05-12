We can start with the old cliché: The way to hell is paved with good intentions. I know there are many well-meaning citizens who think abortion is murder and all fetuses must be born regardless of any mitigating reason to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. Sometimes I would argue that pro-life people love fetuses until they are born. What happens, then? Who will feed, clothe and educate those unwanted children who one day may run with a street gang out for revenge? I wish that more family planning and birth control would solve this issue.

There are many reasons for abortion, and often there is immediate need for treatment with a failed pregnancy or miscarriage. The recent anti-abortion laws in Idaho are draconian, and by criminalizing abortion, make even the attempt to save the mother a possible felony. There is more.

Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”

