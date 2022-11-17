Perhaps it was inevitable. Idaho is sparsely populated with voters both practical and opinionated. When consensus formed around “Republican” governance, the power-play would be over who defines “Republicanism.”
That explains why Frank Vandersloot, Idaho’s most consistent and generous donor to conservative causes, recently took the podium and called out a “secret alliance” within the GOP, intent on bending it to “not Republican” ends. Some of us reacted, “Ya’ think?” But his observation is now apparent to anyone looking closely at the recent general election in Idaho.
The first “secret alliance” mistake was revealing themselves. A handful of powerbrokers, backed by an army of both knowing and unknowing activists, made a run at this year’s Republican Primary. In high profile legislative and county races they had some small success. But in oft-uncontested local “precinct” races, they swept Kootenai, Bonneville, and large swaths of Canyon counties.
This allowed them to stack State Convention delegations. Counties voting 60% for Brad Little to head the Republican ticket sent delegations to the convention completely devoid of Brad Little supporters. This isn’t possible without some form of “slate,” a practice strictly prohibited under party rules.
With some using a sock puppet, a “yes” and “no” on a stick telling delegates how to vote, the “secret alliance” took control of most GOP leadership positions. To do so, they had to trash conservative Republicans who’ve labored to keep Idaho a state with balanced budgets, low taxes, and less regulation. Even Mr. Vandersloot was targeted.
It is tempting to refer to these usurpers as “extremists.” But “extremism” is merely their tool. For example: Idahoans are predominantly pro-Second Amendment. Consider the reason for advancing a narrative that goes like this:
“Do you support training nine-year-old kids in hunter safety? You gun-grabbing communist anti-Second-Amendment scum, you! I support training seven-year-olds because they, too, are humans with rights!”
Extremism is merely a tool for “triangulation,” for taking whatever sentiment you hold dear and suggesting those who have fought for that position are false or fake because, if they really cared, they would carry that idea one, two, or ten steps further. But, in deploying this tool, the “alliance” now embraces positions that are antithetical to Republicanism.
First, they’re not content fighting Marxist woke-ism. They out-and-out oppose the approach to fairness and equality put forward by Republicans in our nation’s several Civil Rights Acts.
Second, while trying to sound like they’re “for” parental choice in education, they oppose it. They want to end the option of a free local public school.
Third, and this is the real kicker, they don’t trust Republicans. They want to pull nomination of “who can call themselves Republican” back into closely controlled self-selected committees of party insiders. And their plans for doing this don’t involve seeking the consent of Republican voters.
But this year’s general election was an eye-opener. Candidates embracing such “positions” were mostly defeated. Attempts to stack anti-public-education trustees on community college boards largely failed. The advisory vote designed to embarrass Governor Little for funding public education turned out to be wildly popular.
The Governor himself fended off a Democrat on the left and Ammon Bundy on the “so much further left he comes around looking right-wing.” And yet the Governor’s vote margin was right up there with all the other statewide candidates, hardly fazed by the all-out assault from the “alliance.”
Plus, a weakness was revealed in their whole strategy. In Boundary County one of their primary winners was defeated by a write-in candidate, and the Republican nominee for State Senate drew more write-in opposition than most face from Democrats. Co-opting the name “Republican” may backfire.
There will be calls for “unity” after this election. But “secret” agendas destroy unity. Idaho Republicans would be well served to boot all party leaders with hidden agendas, even if it means growing the ranks of Idaho Democrats and Libertarians.
Trent Clark is vice chair of Region VI of the Idaho Republican Party. He has been inducted twice into the Idaho GOP Hall of Fame as the State’s Outstanding Republican Worker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.