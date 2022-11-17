Trent Clark

Trent Clark

Perhaps it was inevitable. Idaho is sparsely populated with voters both practical and opinionated. When consensus formed around “Republican” governance, the power-play would be over who defines “Republicanism.”

That explains why Frank Vandersloot, Idaho’s most consistent and generous donor to conservative causes, recently took the podium and called out a “secret alliance” within the GOP, intent on bending it to “not Republican” ends. Some of us reacted, “Ya’ think?” But his observation is now apparent to anyone looking closely at the recent general election in Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.