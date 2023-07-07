Michael Strickland

Michael Strickland

"To be, or not to be: that is the question.” — Hamlet, Act III, Scene I

The opening line of Hamlet's soliloquy is one of the most-quoted lines in English. The words are famous for their simplicity, while simultaneously traversing deeper concepts such as action and inaction, life and death. Literature reflects the enduring questions that we grapple with as we try to understand our world. I've been fortunate to spend decades teaching the discipline of English and immersing students in some of our most important cultural touchstones. That's why I always enjoy following the work of the Department of English and Philosophy at Idaho State University. The faculty and students celebrate traditional and non-traditional forms of creativity and expression while fostering traits demanded by a rapidly changing workplace.

Michael Strickland studies at Idaho State University and teaches at Boise State University.

