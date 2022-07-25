This is a response to Scott Bedke's “Dam breaching is bad for Idaho” that was published in the ISJ on July 10, 2022.
Is it ignorance or a scare tactic that once again led to Scott Bedke to author another article? I say both!
In 2021, Scott Bedke, authored an article about why breaching the four dams on the Lower Snake River in Washington state was a bad idea to keep salmon — who swim 900 miles to spawn in Idaho’s clear streams, rivers and lakes — from going extinct. The steelhead are not far behind. And to re-establish a substantial fishery in every river community from Lewiston to Stanley, Idaho. Bedke does not understand that the economy of these river communities would be significantly bolstered by a substantial fishery.
I addressed his flawed article then and feel compelled to address it again.
In his recent article, Scott Bedke refers to the need to protect Idaho’s water. What he does not understand, I guess, is that the four dams are in Washington state. This is where the scare tactics start.
He states “48,000 acres of farmland across the northwest would lose dam irrigation.” Scott, you can pump all the water you want out of a river! You do not need a dam! Idaho farmers have been doing this for decades!
He also states, “Utilities could skyrocket in cost due to the loss of hydroelectricity.” As I shared in my earlier article, the four dams generate 4 percent of the Bonneville Power Authority electricity. They have a 16 percent surplus. Wind and solar have now made up more than 4 percent of electricity that goes to the grid.
Here is where a scare tactic comes into play. He states, “The power grid would become unstable, likely doubling the chance for blackouts.” Not true in any way. I suggest you talk to Congressman Mike Simpson about the likelihood of this happening.
Next, “food cost would rise from the increase in trucking cost.” Another scare tactic! Food costs are not significantly related to the breaching of the dams.
It gets better! He states, “The supply chain would worsen due to severe shortage of skilled truck drivers.” What? Seriously, you can relate that to the need to keep salmon from going extinct.
Sorry, it gets better than the last one! He states, “Here in Idaho we believe in kitchen table economics. It is simple, but more importantly it makes sense. While salmon restoration is a noble 'cause the Inslee/Murray plan of $27.2 billion does not add up. Under the Insley/Murray plan, one of Idaho’s most precious resources — water — would be threatened. Leading to a lot less food in the pantry, fewer people on the job, and higher prices across the board.” How can breaching four dams in Washington state threaten Idaho water? And what people on the job are related to this? Higher prices across the board for what? How?
What Scott Bedke still does not understand, and will not take the time to research, is the fact that salmon recovery is more than a noble cause. Before the dams, we had 1 million salmon returned to Idaho to spawn. Scott, look at the trend since then, in terms of numbers that return yearly. Do you see a trend? We need 2 percent of the returning salmon to spawn in Idaho to stave off extinction and have a fishery. Did you know, 7 percent of the adults reach the first of the four dams. After they negotiate the four dams Idaho sees .9 percent or less than 1 percent of returning adults.
As I stated earlier, the economic boon to each river community in Idaho would be huge. Additionally, the water behind the four dams heats up in the summer, threatening returning salmon and killing thousands each year. A free-flowing river would aid smolts going to the ocean and adults returning to Idaho to spawn significantly.
Rarely does anyone mention the billions of dollars spent in an effort to recover salmon and the billions spent in maintaining the four dams. And that the cost of this has been passed on to consumers of electricity through Bonneville Power Authority. No one mentions the fact that nine of the 24 turbines need to be replaced immediately. That has a significant price tag as well.
I believe in facts and data that supports the facts. Governor Brown of Oregon, Governor Insley of Washington, representative Murray of Washington, and Congressman Simpson of Idaho understand the data and facts as well. Consequently, they are all calling for the removal of the dams.
I will not put my trust in individuals like Scott Bedke and ignore the scare tactics and ridiculous statements he makes. I pray everyone else does, too.
Roger Rankin of Pocatello moved here in 1981 to take a job as an assistant professor at Idaho State University. He is an advocate for salmon and steelhead and is on the board of directors for Idaho Rivers United. He is also an ambassador for the Trout Unlimited program to raise awareness of the value of breaching the four dams on the Lower Snake River.