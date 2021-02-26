On March 9, voters will head to the polls to cast ballots in support of local education. The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors endorses our area school levy measure.
The Board of Directors of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously to approve support for the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 supplemental levy renewal on Feb. 19. The Board of Trustees for Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is asking voters to renew its supplemental levy for $9.25 million per year for two years.
These are not new taxes but a renewal of the existing levy that has been in place for more than 60 years and is an election that takes place every two years. This vote is about the future of our community’s students.
Funding provided by the supplemental levy fills the gap between state funding and local operating costs. The levy contributes toward the education of more than 12,000 learners, enhancing the district’s ability to implement new safety protocols, provide activities and programs and bolster staff salaries, which is especially important in retaining experienced teachers. The supplemental levy represents about 12 percent of the district’s budget. It requires a simple majority to pass. Our community has overwhelmingly supported the levy in the past.
For this year’s levy renewal, the board is proposing the same rate as the 2015/2016; 2017/2018 and 2019/2020 levies. Should it pass, the levy would hold funding flat for eight consecutive years. The levy is not a unique tax to our local school district. Because of reductions in state funding that have not yet been fully restored, nearly 90 percent of Idaho school districts rely on supplemental levies to run their day-to-day operations.
As part of Idaho’s public school system, the school district’s fundamental responsibility is to provide fair and equitable access to the highest quality, rigorous education possible in a safe, supportive and caring learning environment. The Board of Trustees continues to make responsible decisions with an eye toward future growth while working diligently to live within its means.
The impact of the levy and the critical function it plays to sustain local school district operations has been widely visible as the school district has worked to continue delivering robust and rigorous educational services during the coronavirus pandemic. Because of its levies and forward-planning, the school district was better prepared to swiftly address the many complex challenges presented by the pandemic, including providing students and families with access to Chromebooks, Wi-Fi, technology support, PPE, meal distribution and more.
Without these dollars providing local control, many of these needs would not be fulfilled.
The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District has a proven track record of academic excellence. The school district’s graduation rate continues to exceed both state and national levels. In 2020, PCSD 25 graduated 91.1 percent of learners. 2020 ISAT results show that grades 3-8 and 10 performed with proficiency above the state average in English Language Arts, Math and Science. The district offers 25 Career-Technical Education pathways, including 125 courses and opportunity for corresponding college credit.
A well-educated workforce is a community’s number one economic development tool. Since 2015, participation in Advanced Opportunities has significantly grown. The Advanced Opportunities program provides funding for learners who want to take advanced coursework while attending Idaho public schools in grades 7-12. The options include dual credit, workforce training, certification exams, advanced placement and International Baccalaureate programs. In the past five years, local high school students have earned more than 40,000 college credits, saving families more than $13,000,000 in out-of-pocket tuition expenses for college (tuition value at Idaho State University).
Now, more than ever, our children need equitable access to high quality educational opportunities. We cannot afford to let this generation of children down.
To reiterate the district’s mission, our impact is much greater as we do “MORE TOGETHER” as a community. Please take the time to vote.
The election is scheduled for March 9, with early voting now in progress through March 5 at the Bannock County Elections Office in the Courthouse Annex, 130 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello.
Matt Hunter is the president and CEO of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and has served in that position for almost 16 years.