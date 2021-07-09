The Arizona Airbase of the Commemorative Air Force is bringing one of the most iconic warplanes from World War II to visit the Pocatello Regional Airport from July 12 to 18 during the Flying Legends of Victory tour, according to a news release from the organization.
Rides and ground tours can be purchased for the museum’s B-17 called “Sentimental Journey.”
The public can experience a Living History Flight in a fully restored B-17 Bomber on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The aircraft will be open to the public for ground tours Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
To schedule a ride, people can book online at www.azcaf.org/tour or call 480-462-2992.
The B-17 Flying Fortress “Sentimental Journey” is one of only five currently flying in the world out of over 12,000 manufactured for combat during WWII.
It’s the leading exhibition warbird in The Flying Legends of Victory Tour conducted by Commemorative Air Force Arizona, a nonprofit flying museum.
The Boeing B-17 was most famous for operations in Europe, but it was used in every theater of war from 1941 to 1945.
The B-17’s cruise speed was about 160 miles per hour and it could fly at a maximum altitude of 36,000 feet. At high bombing altitudes in the unheated aircraft, extreme temperatures subjected many crew members to frostbite.
Sentimental Journey was originally manufactured and delivered to the U.S. Army Air Forces for war service in 1944. That was too late for European service, but it flew missions in the Pacific Theater.
After the war, the B-17 flew for training, testing and air-sea rescue missions. It was eventually sold for surplus and used as a fire bomber.
In 1978, the aircraft was purchased by a Commemorative Air Force member and donated to the newly formed Arizona unit of the world-famous Commemorative Air Force.
It was meticulously restored and is today maintained in tip-top condition and operated by all-volunteer crews from the membership of Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona.
The four-engine plane, nicknamed the Flying Fortress, is exceptionally rare.
It’s only one of 10 B-17Gs in the world that is still flying out of almost 13,000 produced from 1936 to 1945.
Further, the Commemorative Air Force is one of the few organizations that offer Living History Rides in the B-17.
Prices range from $95 to $850 for flights. Entire planes can also be exclusively purchased for groups or families.
For more information on the flights, visit www.azcaf.org.