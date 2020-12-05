On Friday, December 4, at approximately 10:06 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash northbound on Interstate 15, at milepost 71, in Pocatello.
A commercial semi-truck was travelling northbound on Interstate 15 when it made an abrupt lane change to exit onto Interstate 86.
Nymewae Friend, 21, of Portland, Oregon, was travelling northbound on Interstate 15, transitioning onto Interstate 86, in a 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe in the left hand lane. Friend swerved to avoid the semi-truck and went into the median where the Hyundai overturned.
Friend was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Friend was wearing her seatbelt.
This investigation is ongoing.