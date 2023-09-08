3N4A6624.jpg (copy)

Pocatello's Penny Parrish won her 12th of 14 Pocatello Marathon events on Sept. 2. She was the top finisher in the women's full marathon category this year. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Local resident Penny Parrish won the women’s category of the Pocatello Marathon for the 12th time on Sept. 2, taking home first place during an event that organizers described as a huge success.

Parrish has only missed two Pocatello Marathons since she first started racing the event in 2008 and has finished as the top woman 12 of the 14 times she’s participated in what marks a staggering 85 percent winning percentage.

3N4A6467-2.jpg (copy)

Sandy, Utah, resident Justin Park approaches the finish line of the Pocatello Marathon on Sept. 2. Park won the men's division for the full marathon category.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.