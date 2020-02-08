The wife of a Pocatello native has contracted the coronavirus while on a cruise ship that's currently under quarantine in Japan.
Rebecca Frasure and her husband, Pocatello native Kent Frasure, were on the cruise ship Diamond Princess when a former passenger on the ship contracted the deadly virus this past week. The ship has been under quarantine at the port of Yokohama, Japan, ever since.
Kent is the son of former Idaho lawmaker Evan Frasure, who lived in Pocatello for many years before recently moving to Wildwood, Florida.
Evan said that Kent has not tested positive for coronavirus but remains on the quarantined cruise ship with more than 3,700 passengers and crew.
Evan said Kent is currently in a cabin with a balcony, giving him access to fresh air which could help him avoid contracting the virus.
Evan said his entire family is deeply concerned about Kent and even more so for Rebecca, who's suffering through the symptoms of the coronavirus while receiving treatment at a Japanese hospital where she was taken after testing positive.
Rebecca, an Oregon native, is expected to survive, said Evan, adding that the entire ordeal has been incredibly "scary" for the entire Frasure family including those who still live in the Pocatello area.
Rebecca and Kent reside in Forest Grove, Oregon, and were taking the cruise as part of a vacation. Kent works in research and development for Intel in Oregon.
So far Rebecca is one of 64 people aboard the cruise ship who have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has killed over 700 people since being first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. One American is among the dead.
Only one of the 64 people infected by the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship is reportedly in critical condition, according to Japan's health ministry. But the number of people on the ship who are contracting the virus is increasing every day, with three more testing positive on Saturday.
Evan said his family is concerned about Kent because he decided to go on the cruise even though he broke his leg when he was knocked down by a player while on the sidelines at a recent high school football game. The break was so severe that Kent is confined to a wheelchair.
Japan’s health ministry said the Diamond Princess will remain in quarantine in Yokohama until at least Feb. 19.