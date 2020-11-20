CHUBBUCK — U.S. Marshals and Chubbuck police arrested a federal fugitive in a residential neighborhood on Friday night.
Marcos Antonio Cortez, 31, of Blackfoot, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. while he was walking along Dorian Street near Chubbuck Elementary School. Authorities said a tip led them to Cortez's location.
Cortez was wanted for multiple alleged federal probation violations. He was on probation after being convicted in federal court of escape and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Authorities said Cortez has a history of drug use and carrying firearms, though he was unarmed when arrested on Friday evening.
Cortez was booked into Bannock County Jail in Pocatello after being taken into custody.
The U.S. Marshals offered thanks to Chubbuck police for helping them arrest Cortez.