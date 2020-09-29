On September 28th, 2020, at approximately 2:10pm, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 200 S. block of S. Ammon Rd. Multiple Deputies and Idaho State Police Troopers responded to the scene as initial information included that a suspect may have left the residence on foot. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was also activated and responded to the area as well.
As Deputies arrived on scene they made contact with 18 year old Westley in front of a neighbor’s residence and began checking the area for the reported suspect. Deputies entered the residence where the reported shooting took place and located a deceased male later identified as 68 year old Larry H. Powell who appeared to have a gunshot wound. During this time Deputies located a male identified as 18 year old Daniel J. Wood at Matchpoint and Leroy Dr. and determined he was the suspect reported as leaving the Powell residence on foot.
Deputies began interviewing both Wood and Hightower who admitted to investigators they engaged in conversations and planning of various ways to kill Mr. Powell. Wood admitted to Deputies he attempted to distract Mr. Powell and saw Hightower shoot him and then ran from the residence to where Deputies located him on Leroy Dr. Hightower admitted to Deputies he shot Mr. Powell and then hid the gun on the property before going to the neighbor’s residence to call 911. Through investigation Deputies found both Wood and Hightower made attempts to poison Mr. Powell and his wife and also engaged in conversation of how to sabotage their vehicle and hide their bodies afterward.
Deputies spent several hours processing the crime scene and gathering evidence. S. Ammon Rd. was shut down for a few hours and some nearby schools and residences were notified to shelter in place as a precaution at the onset of the call. Deputies were able to make the area safe within approximately an hour as those believed to be involved had been detained.
Both Hightower and Wood were placed under arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail for Murder. Detectives are continuing their investigation into this incident and no further information is available at this time.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank nearby residents, schools, and businesses for their patience and assistance while the area was contained and made safe.