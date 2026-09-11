POCATELLO — Trinity Episcopal Church will honor Rita Haggardt on Sunday as she steps down after more than a decade leading My Brother’s Table, a weekly meal program that has fed the hungry in the Pocatello area for more than 40 years.
The celebration is set for the church’s 10 a.m. service Sept. 13 at 248 N. Arthur St.
Jos Tharakan, bishop of Idaho, will take part in the service. The public is invited.
Haggardt has directed My Brother’s Table for more than 12 years, coordinating volunteer teams, tracking supplies and building relationships throughout the Portneuf Valley. The program serves a home-cooked meal every Sunday between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. to between 30 and 90 people.
While Trinity hosts the meal and welcomes guests, the effort relies on volunteers from across Pocatello and Chubbuck, including other churches, civic groups and families who prepare and serve the food from the church’s kitchen.
Haggardt is handing leadership of the program to fellow Trinity parishioner Kathleen Kangas but plans to continue greeting guests at the weekly meal.
Sunday’s service will mark the transition, celebrating Haggardt’s years of service while welcoming Kangas into the role.
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