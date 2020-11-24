Tokyo Belly Sushi opens in Pocatello

Two entrepreneurs who had a restaurant in the New York area moved to Pocatello to open the Tokyo Belly Sushi restaurant in Pocatello on Oct. 24.
Seppy Gunawan and his partner Edy offer a delicious mix of delicacies from their well-tested recipes that have been drawing a loyal crowd of diners.
“We wanted to bring something new from out of state,” Seppy said.
Plus, it was much easier to open a restaurant in Pocatello than in the New York area, where business has been slow in any event.
It's also less expensive in Pocatello than in the New York area. And the reception in the local community for the restaurant, which has six employees, has been enthusiastic, he said.
“It's going well,” Seppy said. “It's good that people like our sushi.”
And the sauces, which he says nobody else has, give their dishes a unique and different taste, he said.
And people in particular seem to like the long Island roll and sweet crab roll, he said.
The sushimi and sushi belly are popular, and a lot of people like the salad.
Seppy, who's been in the restaurant business for about 15 years, said he and Edy have a lot of friends who mentioned Pocatello as the pair were looking around for a new location.
“I just said OK,” Seppy said.
He says it was easy to open a business in Pocatello – much easier than in New York City.
But he can still bring in dishes from other areas he thinks people will enjoy.
He also says it's a nice area with nice people. He enjoys it here and looks to offer interesting dishes that suit local residents.
“I'm trying to bring in something new from other areas that are acceptable right here,” Seppy said.
And Seppy, who's Indonesian, says it's been fun.
“I'm happy,” he said. “It seems like as soon as we opened we knew it was going to be busy.”
Beforehand they had a lot of people calling and coming to see them and saying, “Oh, we can't wait for you guys to open,” he said.
People say they're going to support the restaurant, which offers dine-in and take-out dishes, and that they're going to tell their friends about it and its offerings.
In addition to the quality of the food, he says the business is very competitive on price for the area, based on various posts he's seen on Google.
Meanwhile, he says there aren't a lot of specials yet, but there is 10 percent off for military personnel and 10 percent off for seniors.
The restaurant's hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Seven days a week, he said.
The business is located at 1000 Pocatello Creek Road, Suite W2, near Ridley's Family Markets.
The business phone number for Tokyo Belly Sushi is 208-234-1475. It offers both dine-in and take-out food and offers a wide array of beverages including sake.