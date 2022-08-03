CHUBBUCK — A couple that lives in the area plans to open a new coffee shop on Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck near Tastee Treet.
Theo and Melissa Warner say they hope to have the new coffee shop in place by the beginning of October.
The couple will use a prefabricated building currently under construction in Oregon, that will be supplied by The Human Bean franchise, according to the Warners.
They already have trainers and managers hired, Melissa said.
And typically, each location has about 20 employees, according a news release from The Human Bean.
The Warners, who have been married for eight years, have two kids ages 3 and 5.
And they aim to have The Human Bean Coffee Shop, which will be independently owned and operated, open in early October.
“We want to support the economy and the people in the Chubbuck area by providing living wages and appeal to people in the area where they live,” Theo adds.
And it shouldn’t take long to get the project completed once it gets rolling, according to the couple.
That’s because it will be a prefabricated unit, according to Theo.
Theo says the prefabricated building, which will be about 45 feet by 15 feet, will already have all the needed connections.
It will just need to be installed.
That seemed like the best way to go given supply chain issues across the country, he said.
So now the couple won’t have to worry about the potential for materials shortages.
Leslee Swanson, director of franchise engagement and the primary contact for franchisees once they sign with the company, looks forward to seeing the new location in Chubbuck open.
She says that Melissa and Theo should receive their prefabricated building sometime in the fall.
Currently the franchise has 141 locations open across the U.S., Swanson said.
“Others are in development across 28 states,” Swanson added.
The first location for the franchise was opened in Ashland, Oregon, in 1998.
“The franchise models are a really great way to go because we take the guesswork out of it for them,” Swanson said.
The Human Bean is a national leader in drive-thru specialist coffee and premium beverages, the Human Bean news release said.
And that works well for the Warners.
“For years we’ve had the vision of starting a coffee business," Melissa said.
So after they came across The Human Bean while traveling through Oregon several years ago they knew that would be the right fit, for them, she said.
And the couple say they look forward to bringing their passion for great coffee to the Portneuf Valley and using the business as an outlet to give back and support the community that they love.
People will also be able to download The Human Bean Rewards app and sign up for their loyalty program, according to the franchise.
That will get people $2 off a customer’s first purchase and $5 for every 55 points that the customer earns, The Human Bean said in its news release.
The Human Bean Rewards App also allows customers to buy their favorite drink with a contactless payment.
Customers can also enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers and $2 credit for every friend they refer, according to a news release from The Human Bean.
The Human Bean was founded in 1998 with a commitment to developing the very best coffee drive-thru in southern Oregon.
Early success led to franchising the brand and system in 2002.
The business currently has over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states.
The company aims to continue to grow through approved franchisees sharing the same determination and commitment to the company’s goals.
People can connect with The Human Bean via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.