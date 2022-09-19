St. Vincent de Paul parking lot work

St. Vincent de Paul in Pocatello is getting a new parking lot and exterior facelift following nearly $140,000 in recent donations. 

 Photo courtesy of St. Vincent de Paul

Thanks to multiple donations, the Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Food Pantry location at 855 S. 2nd Avenue is getting some long-awaited improvements.

These improvements will assist customers with new parking spots, benches to sit, wheelchair-accessible entrance, shopping cart area, cement steps, new doors, security cameras, and more.