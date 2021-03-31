INKOM — Alpine skiers and competitive snowmobilers will share the slopes of Pebble Creek during the ski area's final days of the season on Friday and Saturday.
After a decade-long absence, the Rocky Mountain Snowmobile Hillclimb Association's Mogul Madness Snowmobile Hill Climb will make its return to the local ski area on Friday and Saturday. The event will start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. on both days.
The Pebble Creek hill climb used to be a popular event on the RMSHA circuit. The Skyline Lift will also be open to downhill skiers, who will be allowed to accees only terrain south of Lift Line run. Tickets will be sold for $35, and no beginner terrain will be open.
"There's still a lot of snow on the upper mountain and the base is still covered," said Dana Kmetz, Pebble Creek's marketing and guest services director. "It looks great for April."
Race spectators will be able to ride the Sunshine Lift for $15 but will have to walk back down the slope after the competition.
Competitors with the RMSHA circuit last raced in Inkom in 2011. Kmetz said Pebble Creek had been hoping to bring it back for a couple of years, but the timing and snow conditions never worked out. Last season, she said COVID-19 prevented the return of the hill climb.
"They like coming here because they like the course. There are a lot of moguls here, which they can't find everywhere," Kmetz said.
She said the lodge amenities and the ability of spectators to get close to the action also make Pebble Creek a popular race site.
"People come from all over to watch and participate," Kmetz said. "That helps the community and a lot of hotel rooms have been booked in Pocatello."
The hill climb is sponsored by Pebble Creek, Pocatello Power Sports, Switchback Motor Sports and Affinity. More than 400 participants are expected. They will compete for cash and prizes.
Pebble Creek will offer full food and drink service, as well as restrooms, inside the lodge, and limited food and beverage service will be offered at the top of Sunshine Lift.