POCATELLO — Several years ago, local musician Caleb Rosenkrance had an idea: He wanted to start a music festival in Pocatello.
To bring the idea to life, he brought on Mike Engle, who operates Portal Productions, a Pocatello-based live sound production company, who agreed to donate his equipment for a festival.
As the idea grew, the two soon brought on Pocatello residents Ariona Brown, Chris Williams, John Eckert and Shelbie Harris to help make the music festival happen — and they did.
“My dad took me to Coachella when I was in highschool and the experience changed my life,” Williams said. “The atmosphere and community I've experienced at large-scale music and art events is special and immediately became an important part of what being alive is about for me. Since the Pocatello area was without that kind of event it was natural for me to become involved in putting one on. I love this part of the world for many reasons, but I've always felt it was a little lacking in its music scene. Shady Grove aims to be a part of changing that.”
Now in its third year, Shady Grove Music Camp will return July 15 and 16 at FMC Park northwest of Pocatello, and the organizers have made sure that the event offers something for everyone.
The music festival is known for showcasing original music, and this year is no exception: There are more than 20 hours of tunes on three stages slated over the course of the two days. Organizers say that attendees can expect to hear a cover or two in each band’s set, but that the majority of the songs are original compositions.
“After playing music in and around Pocatello over the last 10 years I just wanted to be a part of the music community and bring something Pocatello has the potential of thriving with,” Rosenkrance said. “We strive on showcasing original music from our local artists whether it be music, crafts and art in general. We are happy to be able to bring something new each year that some people wouldn't have heard otherwise. I love seeing all our hard work pay off with the cheers and movements of our community enjoying the performers. I hope this lives on and becomes something people look forward to each year.”
This year’s headliners include Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal from Lincoln, Nebraska; Marbin from Chicago; Lee Rafugee from Salt Lake City; and The French Tips from Boise. To see the full lineup of performers, visit shadygrovemusiccamp.com.
Great music is not all the festival offers, though. There will be art installations, great food and drinks, yoga and meditation, and craft vendors, and attendees have the option to camp as well.
SIXES Creative Studio founder Josh Pohlman will be creating a specialized mural, and SIXES will also host a community project, which will allow attendees to put their own touches on a canvas.
“I believe the music world goes hand in hand with the art realm,” Brown said. “A big reason why I am involved with Shady Grove is to showcase all of the unique and one-of-a-kind crafters and artists in Pocatello. I myself have sold my wares at the First Friday Art Walk and have met so many wonderful artists along the way. My intention is to bring the magic of art and expression to Shady Grove. I am proud to say we have gathered a total of 15 to 20 booths of original artwork at the event.”
This year’s food and drink lineup features beer from Jim Dandy Brewing, fresh-squeezed lemonade from Lemon Smashers, quesabirria and al pastor tacos from Taco-H, and the menu from the 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards best chef in Pocatello, Ryan Wiscombe, who will be serving up food from Palate Street Bistro.
Shady Grove Music Camp is sponsored by KISU, Idaho State Journal, Studio 305, Sumisu, Monk’s Auto Reconditioning, Mocha Madness, Creekside Auto, Barricade, ChubbyZ’ A&J Siding, Nugget CBD, Hooligans, Deckadence, Brick 243, Center Street Clubhouse and Nick’s Fireplace Outfitters.
Organizers are still looking for volunteers for the festival to help with parking, gate control, clean-up and first aid for those with medical training. Volunteer shifts are three hours long, and volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers will be eligible for free admission the day of their shift.
“This entire festival is a labor of love for all of us involved,” Harris said. “Nobody takes home a paycheck and countless volunteer hours each year are dedicated to carefully plan and organize the event. We do this because we know how incredible the local music scene is in East Idaho and we want other people to experience that, to relish in the fact that you’re listening to some incredible tunes from someone you know and love. As we grow, we look forward to bringing in bigger and better acts but we’ll never stray from ensuring local and regional acts have a chance to showcase their talents.”