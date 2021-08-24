POCATELLO — A staple of south Pocatello for more than 50 years and home to arguably the best burger in town is shuttering its doors on Saturday.
The Rim Rock Bar & Grill located at 4539 S. 5th Ave. in Pocatello is closing on Saturday after the bar’s owners for the last 14 years, Julie and Steve Lenon, were unable to negotiate a new lease with the property owners.
“It’s very bittersweet,” Julie said about the closure. “Over the years, we’ve heard people call the Rim Rock a hidden gem, that it had the best backyard for any bar in Pocatello and even people travelling through from out of town said it was the best horseshoe pits they’ve ever seen.”
During its half-century run in the Gate City, the Rim Rock Bar & Grill gained a reputation for having one of the best burgers in Pocatello, taking home the Idaho State Journal’s Battle of the Burger award for the best burger in 2014. The ever-popular Rim Rock Burger had a 1/2 pound hamburger patty, cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, bacon, ham and pickled jalapenos on a pretzel bun.
The bar has a Google rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from a total of nearly 300 reviews. In addition to the indoor pool tables, the Rim Rock boasted one of the most unique outdoor horseshoe pits, nestled inside a cove created by the basalt rock of the Ross Park area.
To commemorate the many years Rim Rock has been a part of the local community, Steve and Julie Lenon are hosting a going away party at the bar at 6 p.m. on Saturday. There will not be any food served from the bar that day, but attendees are encouraged to bring some finger foods. Corn hole boards will also be set up for people to play, Julie said.
Moving forward, Julie says she plans to lease her liquor license to the owners of Cue & Brews, a pool hall located on the corner of East Center Street and South Second Avenue. Jeremiah Huskey, who co-owns Cue & Brews with Jeff Diller, also described the loss of the Rim Rock as unfortunate but positive at the same time.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Huskey said. “I have been friends with Steve and Julie for quite a while now and gaining a liquor license is a great opportunity for Cue & Brews, but it’s a sad deal that it’s going to be coming from them.”
Huskey said Cue & Brews plans to incorporate some additional training for bartenders who will be serving alcohol and will “definitely work to accommodate staff at the Rim Rock who will soon be looking for new opportunities.”
And while the Rim Rock will be closing its doors for now, Julie hasn’t ruled out future plans at a different location, so long as the perfect place becomes available.
“We are very hopeful that a new opportunity will open up for us and that this is just the first step in a new adventure for the Rim Rock,” Julie says. “To all our loyal customers over the years, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”