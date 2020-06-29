On Thursday, June 25 at WinCo Foods, the male pictured above, approached a female walking in the cross walk, grabbed her shoulder, rubbed her arm, and pressed himself up against her.
The female does not know the male.
The male arrived at the store in a beige or cream colored 4 door Cadillac.
The female advised she was able to walk briskly away to safety without further incident.
If you are able to identify this subject, have similar cases or can provide further information, please contact Officer S. Bloxham at 208-234-6121, ref #20-P11979.