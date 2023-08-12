Dogs shot by police (copy) (copy)

One of the two dogs killed by a Heyburn police officer on Interstate 84 in May.

 COURTESY OF STEPHANIE CARSNER

HEYBURN — A Heyburn police officer has returned to work nearly three months after being placed on administrative leave as an independent law enforcement agency reviewed the May 27 shooting of two dogs along Interstate 84 near Exit 211.

The Jerome Police Department, a member of the Magic Valley Regional Critical Incident Task Force, found the officer was justified in killing the dogs that were causing safety concerns on the freeway.

Old Crow

Right.....Hunter is pretty much clear too......it doesn't mean they aren't guilty as sin. Blood thirsty cops are itching to use their service weapons.

