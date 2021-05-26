POCATELLO — Authorities are investigating a disturbance that left one woman injured on Tuesday evening.
Pocatello police say the incident, which occurred in an alley on the 1000 block of North Main Street around 7:40 p.m., involved two adult females who are acquaintances.
One of the women allegedly tried to drive away while the other was reaching into the vehicle, police said. The victim subsequently fell and the vehicle struck her in the foot/leg area.
The victim was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Authorities had not made any arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.
A felony summons to appear in court was issued, according to police, but they did not say who was served. Additional details weren’t available.