POCATELLO — Local police are warning water customers about a possible scam involving Pocatello’s Utility Billing department.
They say someone may have spoofed the department’s phone number and made automated phone calls to water customers beginning around July 31 to inform them about late payments.
“The recording sounds similar to what would normally be heard for customers who are late in making payments, however customers are being asked to press ‘1’ to make a payment instead of the usual recording that asks the customer to contact the office to make a payment,” according to a post on the Pocatello Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police are asking any water customers who receive such a call to contact the Utility Billing department directly to confirm its validity.
“The Pocatello Police Department as well as the City of Pocatello want to warn customers not to fall victim to this scam,” the Facebook post states.