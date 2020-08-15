POCATELLO — A pit bull named Cuddles proved to be more than a handful for Pocatello police early Friday evening.
Neither Tasers nor a wooden fence could keep the adult male dog from escaping capture.
The incident began to unfold when Cuddles attacked a boy riding a bicycle on Randolph Avenue near Alameda Park around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Pocatello police said.
A Randolph Avenue resident witnessed the attack and dialed 911.
Because there weren't any Pocatello animal control officers available at the time, Pocatello police responded to the call and found the boy using his bicycle to try to keep the dog away.
When the responding officers tried to capture Cuddles, the pit bull attacked the police, authorities said.
The police officers then shot the dog with their Tasers multiple times but to no effect. A chase ensued through the Randolph Avenue neighborhood with the officers eventually cornering Cuddles in a fenced in yard.
But the dog ran full speed at the wooden fence and busted through it to regain his freedom.
Eventually a Pocatello animal control officer joined police in the pursuit and they cornered Cuddles in an alley off Randolph Avenue.
Around 7:30 p.m. Friday Cuddles' owner arrived home and discovered the standoff between the dog and officers in the nearby alley.
The owner was able to defuse the situation by persuading Cuddles to surrender.
Police allowed Cuddles to go home but his owner was cited by animal control for multiple infractions for Cuddles' actions.
The boy who was attacked by Cuddles suffered a very minor dog bite and did not require medical attention.
Police have not released the name of Cuddles' owner.