POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents are facing felony charges in Bannock County following recent domestic violence incidents.
Justin J. Bradshaw, 40, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon or instrument, according to Magistrate Court records. Nolan F. Thorpe, 32, has been charged with attempted strangulation.
Pocatello police took Bradshaw into custody on Friday for an incident that allegedly occurred on the 1700 block of West Quinn Road. Officers say they found evidence that Bradshaw had cut an adult female’s palm with a pocket knife.
The victim, who had a 2-inch laceration on her hand and other injuries, was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by private vehicle, police said.
On Sunday, Pocatello police arrested Thorpe following an incident that allegedly occurred on the 700 block of South Arthur Avenue.
Police say they found evidence that Thorpe had choked an adult female to the point that she could not breathe.
The victim sustained minor injuries in the incident, but denied medical treatment, police said.