POCATELLO — One person suffered injuries early Sunday evening during a two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection near downtown Pocatello.
The crash involving a Chevy sedan and Ford pickup truck occurred around 5:40 p.m. at East Center Street and Fourth Avenue.
Pocatello police and fire units responded and temporarily shut down the intersection.
The one person injured in the wreck was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.