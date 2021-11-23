One man died and three other people were injured in three separate and unrelated East Idaho crashes over the weekend.
The fatal crash occurred on Bone Road near Ninth Road South in Bonneville County around 7:26 p.m. Saturday, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.
Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the scene of the crash to find two individuals, Estevan Reyna Jr., 39, of Blackfoot, and a woman who had been ejected from an blue 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche in a single-vehicular crash, deputies said.
Reyna Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman, who authorities are not naming, was transported via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for treatment of extensive injuries, deputies said.
“Deputies are continuing to investigate and believe high speeds, failure to wear seat belts and alcohol were a factor in this crash,” the news release said. “... As we approach the holiday season, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to be responsible and avoid getting behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking or using drugs. Always wear your seat belts, utilize car seats, obey the traffic laws and make paying attention to your driving a priority. Doing these safe things will greatly reduce the risk of being involved in a crash.”
A man was injured in a three-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. Saturday on Yellowstone Avenue near the Pine Ridge Mall in Pocatello, according to Chubbuck police.
The crash involved a pickup truck, car and SUV and partially blocked Yellowstone Avenue for over an hour.
The injured man was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash, police said.
All three of the vehicles involved in the crash, which remains under investigation by Chubbuck police, were totaled.
A Sunday afternoon crash involving a Salt Lake Express bus left the bus driver injured and shut down an Interstate 15 exit and Old Highway 91 just south of the city for over two hours.
The 1 p.m. collision between the Salt Lake Express bus driven by a 33-year-old man from Hurricane, Utah, and a Dodge Ram flatbed truck driven by a 52-year-old man from Pocatello occurred at Old Highway 91 and the Interstate 15 southbound exit near Century High School, authorities said.
State police said the wreck happened when the driver of the Salt Lake Express bus with approximately 25 people on board was headed southbound on Old Highway 91, failed to yield at a stop sign when attempting to make a left turn at the exit and collided with the Dodge Ram.
The driver of the bus was cited for failing to yield when making a left turn, state police said.
The only person taken to the hospital as a result of the crash was the driver of the Salt Lake Express bus. He was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash, authorities said.
State police said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing but that the driver of the bus did not show any signs of fatigue or impairment when interviewed at the hospital following the crash.
Neither the name of the bus driver nor the name of the Dodge Ram’s driver has been released.
The collision resulted in the closure of Old Highway 91 and the Interstate 15 southbound exit near Century High School until around 3:25 p.m. Sunday, state police said.