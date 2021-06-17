POCATELLO — The Portneuf Wellness Complex is planning a variety of activities to keep the community busy and entertained this summer — a welcome change after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many public events last year.
“There are a lot of great shows coming this season for us and we hope to have good turnouts,” said Scott Crowther, chief of staff for the Bannock County Commissioners office, adding that people are excited to get out again. “We’re excited to offer some fantastic events for them.”
The Australian Christian pop duo for King & Country, which was originally booked for last season, will perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on July 31.
The duo’s lineup will include its Grammy award-winning song “God Only Knows.”
While they were hoping to reschedule a heavy-metal concert featuring Megadeth and Lamb of God, that event was ultimately canceled by the concert promoter, Crowther said. Hairball, an arena rock cover band, has also rescheduled for next year.
But Crowther says they’re now bringing in country singer and songwriter Brantley Gilbert, who will perform on Aug. 14. He’s had back-to-back platinum albums, seven No. 1 hits — including “Country Must be Country Wide” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” — and has developed a grassroots following that’s millions strong, according to etix.com.
The Portneuf Wellness Complex is also starting a new concert series that will kick off this weekend. The summer concerts will feature eight country artists: Jordan Davis, June 19; Tracy Lawrence, July 3; Easton Corbin, July 17; Randy Houser, July 24; Gabby Barrett, July 29; Mitchell Tenpenny, Aug. 7; Parmalee, Sept. 4; and Kip Moore, Sept. 11.
All of the above shows will take place in the amphitheater at the complex. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com.
The county is also planning a variety of free, family activities this summer.
The Bannock County Independence Celebration will take place at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds and the Portneuf Wellness Complex on July 3. Officials say that event will include a beach party, classic car show and fireworks display.
Crowther said they will also bring back their summer movie series starting July 7. They’re still working out the movie lineup but will release more details as they become available.
Crowther encourages people to participate in the many events planned this summer.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to come and share in the beautiful event center we have and the Portneuf Wellness Complex,” Crowther said, adding that people are missing out if they haven’t seen the sun set there. “Come see the beautiful sunset from the arena and listen to fantastic music.”