Monday marked the fifth shooting involving officers in Eastern Idaho in a week, and the fourth to result in a fatality.
It’s an unusually high number for the region, which has had only a dozen officer-involved shootings that resulted in a fatality in the past five years and never more than three in a year during that same timeframe, according to information from The Washington Post database that tracks police-involved fatal shootings across the country.
The most recent incident occurred at an apartment complex in Rexburg on Monday night and resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man from that area.
Rexburg police have not released the suspect’s name nor many details about the incident, but did say they plan to issue a written statement in the future.
The shooting occurred at the Brenchley apartment complex located on the 400 block of South Third West.
Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman told the Standard Journal that officers initially responded to the area for a report of an unwanted subject.
The incident unfolded with police shooting at the suspect, who died at the scene, according to the newspaper. No officers were injured in the incident.
Another officer-involved shooting occurred in the Rose-Firth area on Sunday afternoon.
Bingham County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a subject, later identified as Bruce Diehl, 51, of Shelley, in an abandoned home on Rose road.
Diehl told the deputies they “would leave in a body bag” if they entered the house, according to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Diehl fired multiple times at an armored vehicle and a patrol car, officials said, adding that the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Southeast Idaho Special Tactics and Response (STAR) Team were called in to assist the deputies.
“The STAR team began deployed gas into the house several times, however, Diehl did not exit the house. Instead, Diehl began firing shots at the STAR team members that deployed the gas,” according to the news release.
A SWAT team member eventually shot Diehl, according to the news release. Despite life-saving measures performed at the scene, Diehl was pronounced dead at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot.
There have been three other shootings involving officers in recent days.
A U.S. Marshal fatally shot a suspect, whose name has not been released, in Pocatello on Saturday night.
That incident began when U.S. Marshals spotted Blackfoot resident Richard “Rocky” Iverson, 43, who was wanted on lewd conduct charges, and the unidentified suspect in a pickup truck in Pocatello.
A high-speed pursuit ensued, ending when the truck crashed into the fence of the Pocatello Police Department’s parking lot behind City Hall.
Iverson reportedly fled the scene on foot, but was later apprehended, authorities said. The other suspect allegedly opened fire on the U.S. Marshals and was fatally shot.
On Thursday, Chubbuck police officers tried to stop an Idaho Falls man who was wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Bonneville County. The suspect, Talon Cavanaugh, 26, allegedly fired at the officers.
None of the officers were injured in the incident and they did not return fire.
The suspect was apprehended following a pursuit involving multiple agencies.
On Feb. 8, a 37-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed while officers were searching for Tanner Shoesmith, 22, who was wanted on a warrant and had allegedly fled during a traffic stop.
The victim, Joseph Johnson, was in his backyard armed with a gun and wearing clothing similar to Shoesmith when an Idaho Falls officer fatally shot him, authorities said.