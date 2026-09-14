POCATELLO — Lookout Credit Union presented Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 administrators and athletic directors with a $40,000 donation Thursday, the largest total ever raised by the credit union's annual Lookout Shootout Golf Tournament.
The gift, made in memory of longtime educator John McCarthy, will be split evenly among Pocatello, Highland and Century high schools to support athletics and extracurricular programs for students who might otherwise be unable to participate.
Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia served as title sponsor for the 10th consecutive year. Organizers said team registration for this year's tournament sold out in 45 minutes, with sponsor participation and prize offerings exceeding previous years.
"The Lookout Shootout continues to show what's possible when our community comes together for a shared purpose," said BJ Fillingame, Lookout Credit Union's vice president of marketing. "This tournament is about more than a day of golf — it's about creating opportunities for local students and giving our schools additional resources to help them succeed. We're incredibly grateful to every sponsor, golfer, volunteer and community partner who helped make that possible."
The tournament and donation honored McCarthy, who spent 33 years as a teacher, coach and administrator in the school district before his death in 2003. McCarthy was known as a longtime advocate for athletics, extracurricular activities and community involvement. Lookout Credit Union has made the donation in his name annually.
The credit union also thanked the McCarthy family, tournament participants and the businesses and families that supported the event.
Lookout Credit Union was founded in 1952 as a not-for-profit financial cooperative to serve Idaho State University faculty and staff. Membership was limited to university employees and their families until 1969. Since that time it has expanded to include ISU students, alumni, staff and faculty, students at several Southeast Idaho school districts, and area business employees.
The credit union has more than $314 million in assets, six branches and more than 25,500 members. For more information, visit lookoutcu.com or call 208-235-7100.
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