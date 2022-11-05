Isley and Gallafent housing project

Developer Bill Isley, right, and Realtor Steve Gallafent are working on constructing a massive 500-unit housing project on Pocatello's east bench.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — A local developer has begun work on a massive 500-unit housing project on the city's east bench that will link East Center Street to Vista Drive and then eventually link the new neighborhood over to Beth Street in the Monte Vista Drive area.

Bill Isley is currently working on completing the project he says has been possible since the 1970s when a large water tank was installed at the top of East Center Street, high enough to properly provide water pressure to further develop the east bench.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.