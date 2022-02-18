One of the region’s favorite burger stops is coming to Idaho.
In-N-Out Burger officials say they are working toward opening a restaurant in the Boise area in the next few years.
“We are still in the very early stages of our development plans in Idaho, but we remain committed to the goal we set in 2020 to be serving Double-Doubles to our Boise area customers within five years,” Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of Real Estate and Development, said in a statement submitted to the Journal. “We are very much looking forward to that day, and we appreciate our customers in Idaho who have shared their anticipation with us as well.”
In-N-Out specializes in made-to-order hamburgers — its 100 percent American beef patties are never frozen — shakes made with real ice cream and French fries cut from fresh whole potatoes, according to its website, www.in-n-out.com.
The restaurant has topped the Burgers category in a Market Force Information, a worldwide leader in customer experience, study of consumers’ favorite quick-service restaurants on multiple occasions over the years, including 2021.
“In-N-Out fans are known for their fierce loyalty and – in many cases – their pleas for this regional burger chain to bring a location to their town,” according to a Restaurant News release about the latest study.
In-N-Out dates back to 1948, when Harry and Esther Snyder opened California’s first drive-thru hamburger stand, according to its website. Its founding philosophy: “Give customers the freshest, highest quality foods and provide them with friendly service in a sparkling-clean environment.”
Today, the restaurant, which officials say is still owned and operated by the Snyder family, has locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.
While fans in Eastern Idaho may have to wait a while longer for a restaurant of their own, getting one in Boise is at least a step in the right direction.
In the meantime, In-N-Out is opening a restaurant just across the Idaho/Utah border in Logan, Utah.
In-N-Out officials say that restaurant will be located at 400 North Main Street, but they have not yet released an opening date.
“We do know that Logan is a wonderful community, and we are excited about having this great location to serve our customers in Utah,” Abbate said in his statement.