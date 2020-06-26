Idaho was the top U.S. state for UFO sightings per capita during the first three months of 2020, which was an especially busy period for reports of extraterrestrial activity, according to a new report by Satellite Internet.
The internet company used data from the National UFO Reporting Center and issued per-capita rankings based on state population data.
Idaho residents have reported 164 UFO sightings — or 9.18 sightings per 100,000 people — according to the study. Other top states included Montana, New Hampshire, Main and New Mexico, which is home to Roswell, renowned for an alleged UFO crash in 1947 and home to the International UFO Museum and Research Center.
Reports of a pattern of glowing objects above the foothills of Southeast Idaho, described by paranormal enthusiasts as UFOs, recently made a buzz on social media. Pocatello police said they received no calls about the sightings, however. Furthermore, in April the Pentagon reportedly released three videos of suspected UFOs captured by infrared cameras.
The National UFO Reporting Center accepts tips via a hotline at 206-722-3000 and an online form — http://www.ufocenter.com/reportform.html.
"Hoax" reports are ignored., according to the center's website.
According to the center's data, there were 6,340 sightings in 2019, up from 3,456 sightings during the prior year. During the first three months of 2020, sightings are up by 112% compared with the same time period in 2019.
For those who fear space alien abduction, UFOs apparently avoid the Texas sky. The Lone Star State reported the fewest per-capita UFO sightings, at 1.29 sightings per 100,000 people.
The report comes in advance of World UFO Day on July 2. The report concludes that most sightings are later identified as drones, satellites or weather balloons, but up to 5% of UFO sightings remain unexplained.
For newbie UFO hunters, the report advises downloading an app such as Sky Map or NASA to learn the stars and planets and avoid confusing them with UFOs. Starlink satellite chains are also commonly confused with UFOs, according to the report. Starlink launch schedules are available at https://www.rocketlaunch.live/?includePast=1&tag=series-spacex-starlink&utm_source=satelliteinternet.com&utm_medium=affiliate.