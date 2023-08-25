Tom McCurdy racing

Pocatello resident Tom McCurdy, participates in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Seattle in 1996.

 Photo courtesy of Tom McCurdy

POCATELLO — The Idaho Human Rights Commission is investigating the Pocatello Marathon for allegedly discriminating against disabled participants, according to documents recently obtained by the Idaho State Journal.

The investigation is the most recent development in the saga involving local disabled veteran Tom McCurdy and his fight to convince Pocatello Marathon officials to allow wheelchair and hand cycle users to participate in the full marathon race category.

Tom McCurdy on Buckskin Road after IHRC complaint

Tom McCurdy has filed a complaint with the Idaho Human Rights Commission alleging the Pocatello Marathon is discriminating against disabled individuals by prohibiting wheelchair and hand cycle users from participating in the full marathon race category.

