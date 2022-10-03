Tom McCurdy on Buckskin Road

Tom McCurdy is requesting the Pocatello Marathon to allow wheelchair and hand cycle users to participate in the full marathon race.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — A disabled local veteran who about a decade ago fought for wheelchair users to be able to compete in the Pocatello Marathon is once again at odds with race organizers.

Pocatello resident and wheelchair user Tom McCurdy recently visited with the Idaho State Journal to voice his frustrations regarding a recent decision by Pocatello Marathon committee members to not allow disabled individuals to participate in the full marathon race category.

