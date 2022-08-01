Flying Y groundbreaking

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, sixth from left, joined local and state officials as well as members of the Sundt-Cannon construction group to break ground on the Interstate 15 and 86 Flying Y interchange project Monday afternoon.

Monday marked the groundbreaking event for a $112 million project to overhaul the Pocatello-Chubbuck area’s "Flying Y" interchange.

The project described by the Idaho Transportation Department as a “massive undertaking” is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025 and will bring much-needed safety improvements and connect the Portneuf Greenway Foundation’s trail from the Pocatello Creek Road area to the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Event Center.

Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, makes brief remarks before the groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon for the Interstate 15 and 86 Flying Y interchange project.
Dozens of state and local officials as well as members of the Sundt-Cannon construction group attended the groundbreaking for the Interstate 15 and 86 Flying Y interchange project Monday afternoon.