Julie Ellsworth "woke" book Cap Sun

Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, center, holds up a copy of “Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” a book written by a guest speaker at a June 2022 discussion of environmental, social and governance standards. 

 Kelcie Moseley-Morris/Idaho Capital Sun

Republicans in state capitals across the country are targeting an investing concept known as environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, or ESG for short.

Describing these investment criteria as “woke” and “misguided activism,” GOP officials argue that by taking these factors into account when making investment choices, financial institutions are putting ideology ahead of making money. Experts on this investment criteria say that it’s the other way around, and that Republicans are losing money for their constituents by unnecessarily narrowing the options of the financial institutions the state does business with.

