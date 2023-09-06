Bowman and Walker

Matthew Bowman and Charelle Walker pose for a picture seated in one of their greenhouses. 

 Taylor Calder/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Along the intersection of South Valley Road and Bannock Highway lies a stretching dirt road that creeps alongside a rustic and unassuming house.

On one side sits a potting shed, the smell of fresh dirt married with a symphony of sweet flowers and dried herbs. Nearby are piles of mulch and the remnants of a pair of claw-foot bathtubs, surrounded by an array of farming equipment and Toyota trucks.

Tomatoes at Bowman Farm

Charelle Walker, bottom right, with Shane Booth and Joy Hickey sit next to a wide variety of tomatoes. 
Food Truck

A wide selection of produce available to purchase from Bowman Farm at the Portneuf Valley Farmer's Market, 
Peppers and more

A selection of peppers and other vegetables harvested from Bowman Farm.

