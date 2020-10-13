FORT HALL — A 60-year-old woman was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Sunday night after she was severely attacked by a pack of loose dogs on Ross Fork Road, officials with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes confirmed Tuesday.
Tribal leaders said in a press release she was found lying along the road when medical personnel with the Fort Hall Fire Department arrived, after receiving the emergency call at 10:30 p.m. She is not a tribal member, according to the press release.
Emergency responders treated her serious wounds at the scene. Hospital staff told the Tribes on Monday the woman had received 2 pints of blood and was in surgery. On Tuesday, hospital officials confirmed to the Tribes the woman had been flown to University of Utah for further treatment and remained in intensive care.
The Tribes did not identify the woman due to challenges in notifying next of kin.
Fort Hall Fish and Game officials have captured and euthanized seven of the dogs, according to the press release.
The Tribes noted in their press release they passed an animal ordinance in 2017 and take the matter seriously.
“We are doing everything possible to make sure this won’t happen again, and we offer prayers of healing to this lady,” Tribal Council Chairman Devon Boyer said in the press release. “Our reservation has been an illegal drop off of unwanted animals for years including horses, cats, emu and others. We want the outside community to know that we do have an ordinance and will enforce to the fullest to keep our community safe from these types of vicious attacks.”
The Tribes also referenced the creation of a nonprofit called Fort Hall ROAR that was formed in response to increasing cases of animal neglect and assists the community in its animals challenges to avoid situations such as the recent attack.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is aiding in the continuing investigation.